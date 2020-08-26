Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple opens today with strict Covid-19 security measures in place
Devotees will have to register online one day prior to Darshan and produce a copy of their registration form and original Aadhaar card at the time of temple visit.
Kerala’s Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple opened today for devotees after it was closed for several months due to Covid-19 lockdown.
“Darshan will be allowed from 8 am to 11 am in the morning and 5 pm to till the time of Deeparadhana in the evening,” a press statement released by the temple on Tuesday said. Covid-19 safety measures will be in place during Darshan, the statement added.
“35 persons will be allowed inside the temple at a time and a total number of devotees will be restricted to 665 in a day,” the temple administration said.
Meanwhile, with 67,151 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 1,059 deaths in a single day, India’s tally crossed 3.2 million on Wednesday.
(with agency inputs)