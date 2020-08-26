Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple opens today with strict Covid-19 security measures in place

Devotees will have to register online one day prior to Darshan and produce a copy of their registration form and original Aadhaar card at the time of temple visit.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 12:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple opened today for devotees. It was closed on March 21 due to Covid-19 lockdown. (Reuters image)

Kerala’s Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple opened today for devotees after it was closed for several months due to Covid-19 lockdown.

“Darshan will be allowed from 8 am to 11 am in the morning and 5 pm to till the time of Deeparadhana in the evening,” a press statement released by the temple on Tuesday said. Covid-19 safety measures will be in place during Darshan, the statement added.

Devotees will have to register online one day prior to Darshan and produce a copy of their registration form and original Aadhaar card at the time of temple visit.

“35 persons will be allowed inside the temple at a time and a total number of devotees will be restricted to 665 in a day,” the temple administration said.



Meanwhile, with 67,151 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 1,059 deaths in a single day, India’s tally crossed 3.2 million on Wednesday.

(with agency inputs)

