Tracing source of shigella infection: Kerala govt

The state health department in Kerala said that experts are at work to find out the source of shigella infection and that there is no need to panic, a day after an 11-year-old boy died in Kozhikode’s Mayanad area due to the bacterial infection, and hospitalisation of many others with symptoms on Sunday.

District medical officer V Jayashree said at least 150 people attended the medical camp organised by the government in the last two days. She said experts are trying to trace the root cause of infection. The health department also said only six people were confirmed to have been infected so far and 26 others are suspected cases.

State health minister KK Shailaja said, “We have started inspection of all houses in the affected areas. Initial reports do suggest water contamination led to the infection. We have asked people to drink only boiled water and maintain strict personal hygiene.” She said samples of water and food were collected and sent for detailed lab examination.

According to experts, shigella bacteria triggers infection called shigellosis. Diarrhoea, often containing blood or mucus in stool, stomach pain, cramp, fever and vomiting are main symptoms. An infected person shows minor symptoms in a day to two, but it may take a week or so to show acute symptoms. Children under 10 are most susceptible to the infection.