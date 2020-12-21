Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kerala / Tracing source of shigella infection: Kerala govt

Tracing source of shigella infection: Kerala govt

District medical officer V Jayashree said at least 150 people attended the medical camp organised by the government in the last two days. She said experts are trying to trace the root cause of infection. The health department also said only six people were confirmed to have been infected so far and 26 others are suspected cases.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 07:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said samples of water and food were collected and sent for detailed lab examination. (ANI file photo)

The state health department in Kerala said that experts are at work to find out the source of shigella infection and that there is no need to panic, a day after an 11-year-old boy died in Kozhikode’s Mayanad area due to the bacterial infection, and hospitalisation of many others with symptoms on Sunday.

District medical officer V Jayashree said at least 150 people attended the medical camp organised by the government in the last two days. She said experts are trying to trace the root cause of infection. The health department also said only six people were confirmed to have been infected so far and 26 others are suspected cases.

State health minister KK Shailaja said, “We have started inspection of all houses in the affected areas. Initial reports do suggest water contamination led to the infection. We have asked people to drink only boiled water and maintain strict personal hygiene.” She said samples of water and food were collected and sent for detailed lab examination.

According to experts, shigella bacteria triggers infection called shigellosis. Diarrhoea, often containing blood or mucus in stool, stomach pain, cramp, fever and vomiting are main symptoms. An infected person shows minor symptoms in a day to two, but it may take a week or so to show acute symptoms. Children under 10 are most susceptible to the infection.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
by Shishir Gupta
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
West Bengal polls and the possible role of defections
by Roshan Kishore and Abhishek Jha
Farmers to start relay hunger strike from today to mount pressure on govt
by Fareeha Iftikhar

latest news

LIVE: Canada says to halt entry of UK flights over virus variant
$100-million defence line of credit, bilateral ties: PM Modi’s virtual summit with Vietnamese counterpart
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
DMK launches Mission-200 ahead of Tamil Nadu polls
Man spent 8 months in UP jail as bail order did not mention his full name
by Jitendra Sarin
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.