Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kerala / Unlock 1: Malls gear up for reopening in Kerala

Unlock 1: Malls gear up for reopening in Kerala

Business at malls would take at least six months to a year for recovery from the impact of Covid-19, said Afshin KP, Manager at Mall of Travancore.

Updated: May 31, 2020 06:23 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Thiruvananthapuram

The management at malls in Kerala have been gearing up to ensure all safety precautions are met with as per the Centre’s guidelines ((Representational image))

After the Union Ministry of Home Affairs allowed hotels, malls across the country to open from June 8, except those falling in containment zones, the management at malls in Kerala have been gearing up to ensure all safety precautions are met with as per the Centre’s guidelines.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“We all are waiting for the malls to reopen. We have to give a safe environment to the customers, therefore, our staff is busy sanitising the place right now. We have done markings around the mall to ensure that social distancing is followed,” Afshin KP, Manager at Mall of Travancore, told ANI here.

“There is also an officer on every floor who is responsible for social distancing being followed. Sanitisation equipment have been kept at 30-35 locations in the building,” he said.

He added that the business at malls would take at least six months to a year for recovery from the impact of Covid-19.



Religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8, said the MHA.

However, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states.

The MHA said that the Health Ministry will issue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all permitted activities in consultation with the central ministries or departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of Covid-19.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Missing boy’s body found in garbage with face smashed in Delhi’s Gokalpuri
May 31, 2020 07:19 IST
Active Covid-19 cases increase in Delhi, but recovery rate improves to 43 per cent
May 31, 2020 07:13 IST
Elon Musk’s SpaceX ship blasts off with 2 US astronauts. Here’s what makes it special
May 31, 2020 07:09 IST
JCC members’ incitement caused Delhi riots: Police
May 31, 2020 07:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.