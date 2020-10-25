Sections
With 6,843 fresh Covid-19 cases Kerala’s test positivity rate soars high

With 6,843 new cases, Kerala’s total number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 385,448.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 22:32 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Covid-19 diagnosis has become easier in Ernakulam district with the installation of the real-time polymerase chain reaction laboratory (PCR lab) at the Kalamassery Medical Collage Hospital. (ANI)

More than 80 percent of the victims who died of Covid-19 in Kerala were suffering from co-morbidities and the fatality rate is high among men, said a study conducted by the state health ministry as the state registered a high test positivity (TPR) rate of 14.19 percent on Sunday. The national Covid-19 TPR is below 5 percent now.

In August, 223 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state, of which, 116 people had high blood pressure while 80 were suffering from diabetes. Out of 223 fatalities, 157 were men and 66 women.

Similarly, many patients got infected at cancer treatment and dialysis centres, said the report. After the report came out, state health minister KK Shailaja asked hospitals and laboratories to take utmost care.

With 6,843 new cases, Kerala’s total number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 385,448. Active cases stand at 96,585 while 294,910 patients have recovered from the contagion. The death toll has gone up to 1,306 with 26 new fatalities. After testing 48,212 people for the virus, 6,843 came out as positive registering a TPR of 14.19 percent. Among the infected, 82 were health workers. There are 669 Covid-19 hotspots across the state.

Kerala was the first state to report Covid-19 case in the country in January when a China-returned medical student tested positive for the disease. The situation was under control till June but aggravated in the last two months, especially after Onam festivities. Despite high TPR, the state’s mortality rate is lowest in the country, below 0.4 percent, statistics show.

