Yellow alert issued for 9 Kerala districts, monsoon expected to hit state today

A fisherman brings in his catch from the Arabian Sea during the Coronavirus pandemic in Kochi, Kerala state. (AP)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for nine districts of Kerala on Monday and predicted heavy rainfall in these areas.

The yellow alert has been declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Kannur districts.

The alert has been also declared for the next two days in the southern state.

The districts in which yellow alerts will be in place on June 2 are Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod. Kannur and Kasaragod will be under yellow alert on June 3.

Rains lashed various parts of Thiruvananthapuram and the temperature is expected to go down to 25 degrees Celsius during the day in the city, according to the weather bureau.

IMD director general Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra has they are expecting favourable conditions to develop from Monday, June 1, after which they will be able to find out when “we can declare the arrival of monsoon in Kerala.”

“As per our first stage of monsoon forecast, which was issued on April 15, we are expecting normal monsoon condition with 100% rainfall over the country during September. However, we will be releasing the second stage of the monsoon forecast tomorrow,” said Mohapatra, according to news agency ANI.

IMD criteria specify the onset is determined if, after May 10, 60% of 14 weather stations in Lakshadweep, Kerala and Coastal Karnataka report rainfall of 2.5 mm or more for two consecutive days, high wind speed, low outgoing longwave radiation (OLR), etc. It also specifies a wind depth parameter.

Earlier, the MeT department had predicted that the southwest monsoon will hit Kerala on June 1.

Mohapatra also warned that a low-pressure area, which is building on the western coast in the Arabian Sea, will develop into a ‘cyclonic storm’ and will move towards Maharashtra and Gujarat, causing rainfall in these states on June 3 and 4.

He has also advised the fishermen not to venture into the Arabian sea for the next couple of days.

IMD had said last Thursday the monsoon was likely to arrive in Kerala, which marks the beginning of the four-month rainy season when India receives 70% of its annual rainfall, around its normal onset date of June 1. It said there were new developing patterns that could speed up the progress of the rain system.

The weather department had said on May 15 the onset was likely to be delayed by four days and the monsoon was expected to arrive on June 5.

The monsoon normally sets in over Kerala around June 1 and advances northwards, usually in surges, and covers the entire country around July 15.

(With agency inputs)