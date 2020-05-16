10 more die of Covid-19 in West Bengal; 84 fresh cases reported

The deaths were directly due to the novel coronavirus, the bulletin issued by the West Bengal health department said. (PTI)

West Bengal registered 10 more Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll in the state to 153, a health bulletin said on Friday.

Of them five were from the city, three from North 24 Parganas district and two from Howrah, it said.

A total of 153 people have died directly due to Covid-19 in the state so far and 72 others succumbed because of other comorbidity conditions where the presence of coronavirus was incidental.

It said at least 84 new cases of Covid-19 infection were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active cases in the state to 1,407.

In Kolkata there were 43 new cases reported during the last 24 hours while 27 were from Howrah, four each from North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts, the bulletin said.

Two new cases each from Purba Medinipore and Purba Burdwan districts were also reported, and one each from Hooghly and Uttar Dinajpur, it said.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state is 2,461.

During the last 24 hours 61 people were discharged taking the total number of people recovered to 829, the bulletin said.

The number of samples tested on Friday was 6,706 and a total of 69,543 samples have been examined so far, it mentioned.

Meanwhile, the district administration in Malda started swab tests of those who returned from Ajmer and Odisha and set up a quarantine centre there.

At least eight health workers at the BMRC Hospital in Barracpore tested positive for the Covid-19 following which the hospital authorities stopped admission of new patients.