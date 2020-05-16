Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kolkata / 10 more die of Covid-19 in West Bengal; 84 fresh cases reported

10 more die of Covid-19 in West Bengal; 84 fresh cases reported

The total number of Covid-19 cases in West Bengal is 2,461.

Updated: May 16, 2020 12:34 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Kolkata West Bengal

The deaths were directly due to the novel coronavirus, the bulletin issued by the West Bengal health department said. (PTI)

West Bengal registered 10 more Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll in the state to 153, a health bulletin said on Friday.

Of them five were from the city, three from North 24 Parganas district and two from Howrah, it said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The deaths were directly due to the novel coronavirus, the bulletin issued by the West Bengal health department said.

A total of 153 people have died directly due to Covid-19 in the state so far and 72 others succumbed because of other comorbidity conditions where the presence of coronavirus was incidental.



It said at least 84 new cases of Covid-19 infection were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active cases in the state to 1,407.

In Kolkata there were 43 new cases reported during the last 24 hours while 27 were from Howrah, four each from North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts, the bulletin said.

Two new cases each from Purba Medinipore and Purba Burdwan districts were also reported, and one each from Hooghly and Uttar Dinajpur, it said.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state is 2,461.

During the last 24 hours 61 people were discharged taking the total number of people recovered to 829, the bulletin said.

The number of samples tested on Friday was 6,706 and a total of 69,543 samples have been examined so far, it mentioned.

Meanwhile, the district administration in Malda started swab tests of those who returned from Ajmer and Odisha and set up a quarantine centre there.

At least eight health workers at the BMRC Hospital in Barracpore tested positive for the Covid-19 following which the hospital authorities stopped admission of new patients.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 00:06 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three test positive for Covid-19 in Moga, Faridkot
May 16, 2020 13:30 IST
Lionel Messi says pandemic stoppage can benefit Barcelona
May 16, 2020 13:27 IST
Chris Evans tells Jimmy Fallon what went wrong when he shaved his dog
May 16, 2020 13:26 IST
‘We’ll suffer greater losses if demand isn’t generated’: Rahul Gandhi
May 16, 2020 13:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.