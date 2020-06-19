12 more Covid-19 deaths in West Bengal, 435 new cases

At least 468 patients were discharged from hospitals after they tested negative for Covid-19, taking the rate of recovery to 54.97 per cent. (Reuters)

West Bengal reported 12 more Covid-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll in the state to 518, a state health bulletin said.

All of the 12 deaths “were due to the comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental”, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, eight were reported from Kolkata, two from Howrah and one each from Hooghly and South 24 Parganas districts, it said.

A total of 435 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the tally to 12,735. Kolkata reported the highest single-day spike of 180 infections.

North 24 Parganas district registered 61 new cases, Howrah 57, South 24 Parganas 29, Darjeeling 18, 17 cases each were reported from Nadia and Malda and 13 from Jalpaiguri, the bulletin said.

Eleven cases each were reported from Hooghly, Purba Medinipur, five from Birbhum, three each from Paschim and Purba Burdwan districts, and two each from Coochbehar and Murshidabad districts, it said.

At least 468 patients were discharged from hospitals after they tested negative for Covid-19, taking the rate of recovery to 54.97 per cent.

So far, 7,001 people have recovered from the disease in West Bengal, it added.

In the last 24 hours, 9,315 samples have been tested in West Bengal. Till Thursday 3,70, 291 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state.

At least five patients at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital tested positive for the disease on Thursday and were shifted to different Covid-19 hospitals, health department sources said.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) conducted sanitisation drive at a market place in Muchipara area where five traders have tested positive for the contagion.