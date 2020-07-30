Sections
1400 litres of spurious sanitizer seized in Kolkata

The sanitizers were kept in bottles of various shapes and sizes without any labels or manufacturing certificates. The persons could not produce valid documents.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 21:08 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Police said that the duo was being interrogated and further investigation was on. (HT Photo)

Kolkata Police seized around 1400 litres of purported spurious sanitizer from two shops in central Kolkata on Thursday. Two persons have been arrested.

Sanitizers and disinfectants are presently in high demand in the market because of the spread of Covid-19.

“Acting on information, officers of the Kolkata Police’s enforcement branch and anti-rowdy section raided two shops and seized around 1400 litres of purported spurious sanitizers,” said a senior police officer.

The sanitizers were kept in bottles of various shapes and sizes without any labels or manufacturing certificates. The persons could not produce valid documents.



“Two persons Rajib Punjabi and Jiauddin Basha were arrested. The chemicals that were being stored and mixed in tin-drums and other plastic containers appeared harmful,” the officer said.

Police said that the duo was being interrogated and further investigation was on.

