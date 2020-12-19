2 TMC rebels make U-turn, swear allegiance to Mamata Banerjee

TMC rebel Tiwari is reported to have said that he would ask for Mamata Banerjee’s forgiveness. (PTI Photo)

At least two rebel Trinamool Congress legislators, including Jitendra Tiwari, who had resigned from the party, made a U-turn on Friday.

While Tiwari, a TMC MLA from Pandabeshwar, had resigned from the party after accusing the top leadership of depriving Asansol city and not allowing central funds to flow in, Biswajit Kundu, the legislator from Kalna in East Burdwan district had also issued statements against the party leadership.

On Friday, however, Tiwari met Aroop Biswas, a State minister and a senior TMC leader, in the latter’s office in south Kolkata and said that he would remain with the TMC and would ask for forgiveness from TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

On Friday afternoon, Banerjee had sent a strong message to party rebels in a meeting with the party’s top leadership. She had branded the TMC leaders, who were deserting the party, as baggage.

Meanwhile, Kundu called up Saugata Roy, TMC MP on Friday and assured that he is with the TMC.

“There was some misunderstanding. I accept my fault. I never wanted to hurt didi (Mamata Banerjee). I will never leave didi. Did I ever say that I don’t obey her? I am withdrawing my statement of resigning from the party,” Tiwari said after meeting Biswas.

Tiwari’s U-turn came after senior BJP leaders, including Union minister Babul Supriyo, expressed their reservations against Tiwari joining the BJP. Even though Tiwari had never said that he was going to join the BJP, there were widespread speculations that he might join the BJP with a few other former TMC leaders.

“There can be some misunderstanding within a family. They (Tiwari and Kundu) are with the TMC,” said Biswas.