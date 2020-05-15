Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kolkata / 24 passengers of Shramik Special to Purulia get down at Asansol station

24 passengers of Shramik Special to Purulia get down at Asansol station

An Eastern Railway spokesman said here on Friday that the special train had a technical stop at Asansol on Thursday and passengers were not supposed to board or deboard there.

Updated: May 15, 2020 14:36 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kolkata

Kolka The Shramik Special train was from Bengaluru to New Jalpaiguri railway station. (Samir Jana/HT file photo. Representative image )

At least 24 passengers got down from a Shramik Special train at Asansol station, claiming that they had tickets for Purulia but the train from Bengaluru did not stop there.

An Eastern Railway spokesman said here on Friday that the special train had a technical stop at Asansol on Thursday and passengers were not supposed to board or deboard there.

But since the passengers refused to travel further on the train, the ER authorities and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandant at the station contacted the West Bengal government authorities for their transfer to Purulia by road on Thursday, he said.

The 24 passengers underwent medical screening by the state health department officials, following which they were sent to Purulia by bus, the official said.



The Shramik Special train was from Bengaluru to New Jalpaiguri railway station.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

HT Exclusive: Myanmar flushes out northeast insurgents, hands over 22 to India
May 15, 2020 14:39 IST
‘How can we stop it?’: SC on plea to halt migrants’ movement on roads
May 15, 2020 13:03 IST
World Bank to fund $1bn for mobile safety nets for Covid-19 hit migrants in India
May 15, 2020 14:01 IST
Part of Army’s Sena Bhawan in Delhi shut after soldier tests Covid-19 +ve
May 15, 2020 13:27 IST

latest news

HT Exclusive: Myanmar flushes out northeast insurgents, hands over 22 to India
May 15, 2020 14:39 IST
24 passengers of Shramik Special to Purulia get down at Asansol station
May 15, 2020 14:36 IST
Odisha man waives off rent of all his 12 tenants, distributes 25 kg rice to each of them
May 15, 2020 14:34 IST
Assam CM asks Centre to extend lockdown by 2 more weeks
May 15, 2020 14:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.