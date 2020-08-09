Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kolkata / 3 Kolkata Durga puja committees to offer drive-in viewing of pandals to tackle Covid-19 crisis

3 Kolkata Durga puja committees to offer drive-in viewing of pandals to tackle Covid-19 crisis

Three Durga puja committees in Kolkata have joined hands to introduce a drive-in ‘darshan’ concept - an arrangement which would allow people to slow down their car to take a look at the pandal and the Durga idol without having to alight from their cars.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 12:55 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Kolkata

The office bearer of one of the puja committees said that as maintaining physical distance is mandatory, they had to think of a concept that would avoid crowding near the pandals. (HT File Photo )

With little more than two months to go for Durga puja, festival committees in the city are brainstorming ways to ensure the safety of pandal-hoppers amid the Covid-19 crisis, while offering them a glimpse of the goddess.

Three Durga puja committees in the city, all crowd- pullers and located within one-km stretch in south Kolkata, have joined hands to introduce a drive-in ‘darshan’ concept - an arrangement which would allow people to slow down their car to take a look at the pandal and the Durga idol without having to alight from their cars.

“As maintaining physical distance is mandatory, we had to think of a concept that would avoid crowding near the pandals. Our patron, Texas-based Mridul Pathak, came up with this drive-in concept during a video conference. Shortly after, we set the ball rolling,” Kapil Dev Pathak, an officer-bearer of Badamtala pujo committee, said.

Sanitiser will be sprayed on the cars before every puja pandal, he said.



“The drive-in route has been mapped in a certain way... Revellers will get to catch a glimpse of the Badamtala puja decoration, before proceeding westwards to 66 Pally, and finally the Nepal Bhattacharya Street Durga Puja at the end of the trail,” Pathak explained.

The organisers have decided to pay tribute to auteur Satyajit Ray this time, he said.

“As this year marks Ray’s birth centenary, we chose Apu trilogy as the theme for the three marquees. Badamtala will portray scenes of ‘Pather Panchali’, 66 Pally of ‘Aparajito’ and Nepal Bhattachaya Street Pujo will depict ‘Apur Sansar’,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Electric cookers can be used to sanitise N95 masks, study reveals
Aug 09, 2020 13:16 IST
Winning the work-from-home war
Aug 09, 2020 13:09 IST
US response to the virus is met with incredulity abroad
Aug 09, 2020 12:59 IST
Rajasthan CM writes to all party MLAs, appeals to save democracy
Aug 09, 2020 12:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.