6 more die of Covid-19, 101 new cases detected in West Bengal

6 more die of Covid-19, 101 new cases detected in West Bengal



Updated: May 17, 2020 20:41 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

(Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)

Six more fatalities and 101 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours took the cornavirus death toll in West Bengal to 166 and the total number of active cases to 1,480, the state health department said on Sunday.

All the six fresh death were from Kolkata, it said in a health bulletin. The total number of coronavirus cases reported in West Bengal so far stands at 2,677.

At least 8,668 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said adding that a total number of samples examined so far is 77,228.

Sixty-seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital following their recovery since Saturday, according to the health bulletin.



