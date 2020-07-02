Sections
Home / Kolkata / 99-year-old man, Bengal’s oldest Covid-19 patient, recovers

99-year-old man, Bengal’s oldest Covid-19 patient, recovers

A 99-year-old man, the oldest person affected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in West Bengal so far, has recovered from the disease.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 18:10 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times Kolkata

The patient, Sripati Nyayban, a resident of Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district, was released from a private nursing home in eastern part of Kolkata on Wednesday. (File photo for representation)

The patient, Sripati Nyayban, a resident of Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district, was released from a private nursing home in eastern part of Kolkata on Wednesday. “He did not have problems with blood sugar level but had age-related conditions,” said one of the staff members of the nursing home.

Nyayban tested positive on June 28 and underwent treatment for a week. Two of his sons, aged 72 and 53, also tested positive and are undergoing treatment in other hospitals. “My father has a great fighting spirit,” Kanak Kanti Nyayban, the patient’s youngest son, told the media.

Nyayban is not the first 99-year-old Indian to survive Covid-19.



On June 26, a 99-year old woman, Marceline Saldanha, was released from hospital in Bengaluru, making her Karnataka’s oldest survivor so far. She was admitted to Victoria Hospital on June 17.

In April, 90-year-old Bhavani Shankar Sharma, a resident of Jaipur in Rajasthan, defeated Covid-19. He was admitted to the IDH (infectious Disease Hospital) on April 14.

In Brazil, a 99-year-old World War II veteran survived the infection in April this year. Second lieutenant (retd) Ermando Piveta, served in the Brazilian artillery division in Africa during the war.

