Home / Kolkata / Accident in Bengal’s Hooghly leaves three police personnel, including woman officer, dead

Accident in Bengal’s Hooghly leaves three police personnel, including woman officer, dead

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 11:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Representational Image (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Three personnel of Kolkata Police, including a senior lady officer, was killed when the car by which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck in West Bengal’s Hooghly district early on Friday morning.

The dead have been identified as Debasree Chatterjee, Tapas Burman and Manoj Saha. While Chatterjee was the commandant of the Kolkata Police’s 12th battalion, Burman was her security guard and Saha was the driver.

“Around 6.30 am when the vehicle was heading towards Kolkata from Burdwan district, it rammed into a truck from behind. The truck was parked on a side of the Durgapur Expressway,” said a police officer.

The injured were rushed to a state-run hospital where they were declared dead. The accident took place more than 60 kilometres north of Kolkata.



Police said that the truck was parked on the side of the expressway, which did have a metal surface coating, after one of the vehicle’s tyres had burst.

“We are trying to find out what caused the accident. It could be that the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel or there could be some malfunction in the car. A forensic analysis will be done,” said an officer.

