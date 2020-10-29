Actor Soumitra Chatterjee putting up a very strong fight: Doctors

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee is putting up a very strong fight against Covid-19, said a panel of doctors treating the thespian.

“He is putting up a very strong fight given his age and comorbidities. There has been no change in his health in the last 48 hours. We have been able to normalise most of the parameters that went haywire,” Dr Arindam Kar, who is leading the team of doctors treating the actor, told the media late Tuesday.

Chatterjee, 85, tested positive for Covid-19 on October 6. He was hospitalised in Kolkata and put on ventilator support on Monday afternoon after he developed secondary infections, including pneumonia.

“His first dialysis session went well and his consciousness is holding on. He is still in a critical state but we are giving it our best effort. Let’s pray for his recovery” the doctor said.

One of the most celebrated actors in Bengal, Chatterjee has received many awards and honours, including the Padma Bhushan, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, several national awards, and Sangeet Natak Akademi Tagore Ratna. He is best known for his collaboration with Oscar-winner Satyajit Ray and the Feluda series.