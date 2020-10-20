Sections
E-Paper
Home / Kolkata / Amid festive season, Kolkata Police seize huge amount of cash, illegal firearms

Amid festive season, Kolkata Police seize huge amount of cash, illegal firearms

In one incident, acting on a tip-off, the police raided a house on Eliot Road in south Kolkata and seized cash amounting Rs 1.6 crore.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 21:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

A search has been initiated to nab the accused and investigation is on. (HT Photo)

Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF) seized huge amounts of cash and illegal firearms in two separate incidents on Monday.

In one incident, acting on a tip-off, the police raided a house on Eliot Road in south Kolkata and seized cash amounting Rs 1.6 crore. Gold ornaments, two laptops and two smartphones were also seized.

“The prime suspect, Md Emraan, was not present in the house. Family members could not provide any satisfactory answer as to why Emraan had stored such a huge amount of cash in his house,” said a senior STF official.

A search has been initiated to nab the accused and investigation is on to ascertain why did he store the cash in his house.



Also read: Kolkata Durga Puja organisers move HC with review petition

In another incident, two illegal firearms-dealer were arrested from Strand Road in central Kolkata, police said. The accused have been identified as Sujato Goswami and Md Sahid. Both are residents of Hooghly district near Kolkata.

“Eight improvised firearms were seized. The duo was produced in a court on Tuesday. They have been sent to police custody. Further investigation is going on,” said a senior official of the STF.

The incident has raised eyebrows as the festive season is going on and the 2021 assembly election is also approaching.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak’s coordinated push shows up in joint terror teams killed by Kashmir cops
Oct 20, 2020 21:50 IST
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
Oct 20, 2020 19:53 IST
IPL 2020 live score: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
Oct 20, 2020 23:08 IST
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
Oct 20, 2020 19:48 IST

latest news

Bar licence of Delhi Gymkhana Club suspended
Oct 20, 2020 23:14 IST
Women voters outnumber men, but fewer fielded
Oct 20, 2020 23:13 IST
Hydrogen-enriched CNG plant opens at Raj Ghat depot, Delhi soon to get 50 hydrogen-powered buses
Oct 20, 2020 23:12 IST
Potato, onion prices leave Ludhiana residents jittery, no respite till next month
Oct 20, 2020 23:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.