Amit Shah does not understand the reality of West Bengal politics: TMC MP

“Amit Shah doesn’t understand the reality of West Bengal politics. Mamata Banerjee will come in power for the third time. People have inbuilt confidence in her,” he said.

The Trinamool MP also took a swipe at Shah’s criticism against family-centric politics, implying that the Home Minister’s own son was in a top position in the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India thanks to his influence.

“Amit Shah speaks of family-centric politics of others. Let me remind you, isn’t Adhikari from an influential political family? Your son too is a top official of BCCI on whose influence?”, he said.

Suvendu Adhikari, along with other former TMC leaders, publicly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party during a public address delivered by the Home Minister in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district. Adhikari had quit West Bengal’s ruling party after months of discontentment.

He was one of the most powerful leaders of the TMC and had played an influential role in the Nandigram constituency that had helped Mamata Banerjee come to power, ending the CPI(M)’s three-decade long rule in 2011.

Amit Shah claimed in his rally that the BJP would come to power in the state with 200 seats and slammed the chief minister for accusing the BJP of inducing defection, also stating that she would be left alone by the time election comes.

“Senior party members are leaving TMC. Didi accuses BJP of inducing party members to defect. But I want to ask her when she quit Congress to form TMC, was it not defection? This is just the start. She will be left alone by the election,” he said.

The TMC and the BJP are the two main rivals for power ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections scheduled to be held during April-May. The BJP had a poor showing in the state’s previous assembly election but the party won 19 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections.