Home / Kolkata / 'Anarchy at its peak in West Bengal': JP Nadda after attack on his convoy

JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 22:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

After his convoy was attacked in West Bengal on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah said that people of the state will respond to the lawlessness and prevailing anarchy in the upcoming elections.

“Mamata ji always tries to hide the truth. Anarchy is at its peak in West Bengal. There is lawlessness in the State and the administration has crumbled. It is all with the blessings of Mamata ji,’ he told ANI, adding that Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is “frustrated” that she has lost ground in the state.

“People of West Bengal are aware, they know how to answer in elections. Mamata ji is frustrated as she has lost ground in the State. We will fight it democratically,” he said. Earlier in the day, he had said that he was confident that the “lotus would bloom”.

Also Read: BJP men instigated people to create unrest: Bengal minister after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy



“I can say with confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021, lotus will bloom,” Nadda said.



Nadda’s convoy was attacked when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. “On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji’s vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC,” West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh told news agency PTI.

Expressing shock and concern over the attack, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar tweeted, “Concerned at alarming reports of anarchy & lawlessness. Mamata Banerjee indicating ruling party harmads on rampage at BJP president convoy & political police. WB Police in support...I share my shame with you as it’s on account of your acts of omission & commission.”

Union ministers Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal also condemned the attack. While Goyal called the attack “deplorable”, Shah said the government was taking it very seriously.

Also Read: ‘Deplorable’: Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal condemn attack on JP Nadda’s convoy

“Today, the National President of BJP in Bengal @JPNadda was attacked. The attack is condemnable. The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace loving people of the state for this sponsored violence,” Amit Shah wrote on Twitter.

“Bengal has gone into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule. The manner in which political violence has been institutionalized and brought to the extreme within West Bengal under TMC rule is sad and worrying for all those who believe in democratic values,” he tweeted.

Later in the day, Centre sought report from the state government over the alleged security lapses during Nadda’s visit to the state.

