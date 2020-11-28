As Suvendu Adhikari quits cabinet, CM to hold rallies in his strongholds

Party insiders said some leaders from Malda were absent at the meeting called by Abhishek Banerjee and Kishor in Kolkata on Monday. (HT Photo)

The Trinamool Congress in West Bengal decided on Saturday to step up public meetings in the poll-bound state in the wake of senior leader Suvendu Adhikari’s resignation from the cabinet, a development the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to tap to up the ante against the Mamata Banerjee government.

Banerjee is expected to hold rallies in some of the districts where Adhikari has a strong support base starting with West Midnapore on December 7; the chief minister will also hold a virtual meeting with all district-level leaders on December 4.

On Saturday, Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and the chief minister’s nephew, and poll strategist Prashant Kishor held a meeting with party leaders of Malda district. TMC leaders from East Midnapore have been directed to attend the December 7 rally.

“The leadership not only wants to take stock but also wants to boost the morale of the party workers ahead of the polls,” said a TMC leader. The ruling party received a double blow on Friday with not just Adhikari quitting the cabinet, but another party veteran Mihir Goswami joining the BJP.

“Suvendu is still a party member. So talks can still be held. His mother is unwell, so it may take some time. But I am hopeful,” said Saugata Roy, TMC MP.

Party insiders said some leaders from Malda were absent at the meeting called by Abhishek Banerjee and Kishor in Kolkata on Monday. The BJP sharpened its attack on the TMC. State president Dilip Ghosh said, “Didi has failed in disaster management of the state and now is busy with the disaster management of the party.” The TMC said Ghosh was daydreaming.