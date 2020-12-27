Sections
‘Ashamed of having associated with TMC for 21 years’: Suvendu Adhikari

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 08:48 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kolkata

Suvendu Adhikari, a former TMC minister and MLA, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore in West Bengal on December 19. (ANI Photo)

The newly-inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari said on Saturday that he was ashamed of having associated with Trinamool Congress (TMC) for so long in his career.

Addressing party workers at the BJP office here, Adhikari said, “The political party I had been associated earlier has no discipline now. It has turned into a company from a party. I am ashamed of having associated with the party for 21 years.”

The former West Bengal minister said that West Bengal needs the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It is due to the self-sacrifice of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee that we could live in West Bengal. Only the combination of BJP government at the centre and that in Bengal can lead the state towards economic development and tackle the issue of unemployment,” emphasised Adhikari.

“I would like to thank our home minister Amit Shahji for accepting us on the land of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on Saturday. BJP is the largest political party in the world. Now, I am a member of this nationalist, pluralist, disciplined and patriotic party. Our objective would be to make the party win the forthcoming Assembly elections and create the ‘Sonar Bangla’.”



Adhikari further accused the TMC-led West Bengal government of depriving 73 lakh farmers of the state by not implementing the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi policy.

He claimed, “BJP workers have been beaten mercilessly. False cases were framed against them. 135 workers have sacrificed their lives to steer the party’s ascendancy in West Bengal.”

Suvendu Adhikari, a former TMC minister and MLA, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore in West Bengal on December 19.

