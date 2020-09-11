Sections
E-Paper
Home / Kolkata / Asian Games gold medalist Pinki Pramanik joins BJP

Asian Games gold medalist Pinki Pramanik joins BJP

Pinki was a member of the Asian Games gold medal and Commonwealth Games silver medal winning quartet in the 400m relay event in 2006.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 07:22 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Kolkata

In 2012, Pinki was embroiled in a gender controversy when her woman friend accused her of rape and gender misrepresentation. (AFP Photo)

Asian Games gold medalist Pinki Pramanik on Thursday joined BJP, party president in Bengal Dilip Ghosh said.

“From today onwards Pinki is part of the BJP family,” Ghosh said after handing her the BJP flag.

Pinki was a member of the Asian Games gold medal and Commonwealth Games silver medal winning quartet in the 400m relay event in 2006.

In 2012, Pinki was embroiled in a gender controversy when her woman friend accused her of rape and gender misrepresentation.



She was kept in custody for 25 days and was made to undergo sex verification tests to confirm her gender.

She was cleared of rape charges by Calcutta High Court in 2014 and had resumed her work in Eastern Railway.

Arjuna awardee Jyotirmoyee Sikdar, who had represented the CPI-M in the 14th Lok Sabha, had joined the saffron party earlier this year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China reach 5-point consensus on easing border tensions at Jaishankar-Wang meet
Sep 11, 2020 05:16 IST
Govt considering series of measures to boost economy
Sep 11, 2020 03:13 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 11, 2020 04:40 IST
India nears a grim landmark in Covid-19 cases
Sep 11, 2020 06:26 IST

latest news

Asian Games gold medalist Pinki Pramanik joins BJP
Sep 11, 2020 07:22 IST
US could restrict funds for ‘malign activities’ over Navalny poisoning
Sep 11, 2020 07:20 IST
Urgent need for Pakistan to take immediate, irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
Sep 11, 2020 07:18 IST
Shane Watson names player that can replace Suresh Raina at CSK
Sep 11, 2020 07:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.