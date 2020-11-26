Sections
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh's convoy attacked in Murshidabad

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s convoy attacked in Murshidabad



Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 05:48 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Murshidabad West Bengal

West Bengal BJP President and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh addresses a press conference. (PTI)

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh’s convoy was attacked in Kandi area of Murshidabad district on Wednesday evening, party sources said.

Ghosh was on his way to Baharampur to attend a party meeting when stones were pelted at his convoy by “miscreants of the TMC”, district BJP leaders claimed.

Although the state BJP chief was unhurt, windshields of cars in his convoy were damaged, the sources said. The saffron party later filed a police complaint.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations.

