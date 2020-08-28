Sections
Home / Kolkata / Bengal Covid-19 patient flees hospital; remains untraceable for five days

Bengal Covid-19 patient flees hospital; remains untraceable for five days

Sunita Subba was shifted to a Covid-19 hospital at Tribeni in Kalimpong after she was found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 11:13 IST

By Pramod Giri, Hindustan Times Siliguri

Thermal screening being done in Kolkata. (Samir Jana/ HT photo)

A coronavirus (Covid-19) patient, who fled earlier this week from a hospital in Kalimpong, a hill station in north Bengal, remained untraceable until Thursday.

Also read: Not wearing a mask can put flyers on no-fly list, says DGCA

Samden Dukpa, executive director, the department of health and family welfare, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), said, “The administration has launched a search operation. She is still untraceable.”

Police said initially, 34-year-old Sunita Subba, a resident of Takvar in Darjeeling, was admitted to the Darjeeling district hospital. Later, she was shifted to a Covid-19 hospital at Tribeni in Kalimpong after she was found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.

She fled from the hospital on August 23. Subba is the third Covid-19 patient to have gone missing from hospitals in north Bengal.



On Thursday morning, Hanif Mia (42) fled from a Covid-19 hospital at Tapsikhata in north Bengal’s Alipurduar district . He was, however, traced by villagers and put under home quarantine.

In the first week of August, Covid-19 patient Bhim Rai (53), who was imprisoned for life, had escaped while he was being shifted to a hospital in Darjeeling. Rai was on parole.

He was traced to a dense forest in Darjeeling hills after 11 days. He tested Covid-19 negative after he was intercepted. His parole was cancelled and he was back in jail.

At least 22,825 people had tested positive for Covid-19 and 196 had died in the eight districts in north Bengal until Thursday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indian-origin doctor in UK releases book with hacks to fight Covid-19
Aug 28, 2020 11:14 IST
Bengal Covid-19 patient flees hospital; remains untraceable for five days
Aug 28, 2020 11:13 IST
SC asks Bihar governor to take a call on B.Ed entrance test within 5 days
Aug 28, 2020 11:09 IST
Not wearing a mask can put flyers on no-fly list, says DGCA
Aug 28, 2020 11:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.