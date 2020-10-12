Sections
E-Paper
Home / Kolkata / Bengal gears up for spike in Covid-19 cases during festive season, 24X7 control room set up

Bengal gears up for spike in Covid-19 cases during festive season, 24X7 control room set up

Leaves of government officials associated with the tacking the Covid-19 crisis have also been cancelled.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 20:54 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Kolkata

File photo: Women celebrate Sindoor Khela and perform rituals during Durga Puja. (Amal KS/Hindustan Times)

With Durga Puja, the biggest festival in West Bengal, starting next week, the Mamata Banerjee government is gearing up for a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases of which doctors have already warned.

While leaves of government officials associated with the tacking the Covid-19 crisis have been cancelled, the government has also decided to set up a control room which would operate round-the-clock during the puja days.

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday also slashed the cost of RT-PCR tests in private labs from Rs 2,250 to Rs 1,500. The test is done for free in government laboratories.

“As the state government further caps the cost of Covid detection test at Rs 1,500, we will be implementing it as per the government directive given that these are pandemic times,” said Rupak Barua, president of association of hospitals of eastern India.



Banerjee also announced that she would virtually inaugurate the pujas which have sent invitations to her. Every year, the Trinamool Congress supremo inaugurates dozens of pujas, including those patronised by the party’s top guns. On Monday, she inaugurated one such puja.

“If I visit the pandal to inaugurate the puja, there would be crowding. I can do so virtually from the state secretariat. On October 15, pujas of north Kolkata would be inaugurated while south Kolkata pujas would be inaugurated on October 17. The pujas of west Kolkata and Behala would be inaugurated on October 16,” the CM said.

While Kolkata is already witnessing a spike in Covid-19 numbers and daily cases have almost doubled in the past month, a doctors’ forum has warned that there could be a three to four-fold rise in Covid-19 cases if there is any laxity during the puja period.

Urging people to wear masks and maintain distance, the chief minister warned that community spread has started and cases are spiking because of inter-state movement.

Flooded with complaints of ambulance drivers demanding exorbitant rates from family members of covid-19 patients, the state government has also urged the regulatory commission to fix prices of ambulances.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Oct 12, 2020 20:02 IST
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
Oct 12, 2020 21:18 IST
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Saini strikes to remove Tom Banton
Oct 12, 2020 21:49 IST
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Oct 12, 2020 21:02 IST

latest news

IIT Mandi inks deal with C-DAC Pune to set up supercomputer
Oct 12, 2020 21:45 IST
Former minister Mohammad Sharief Niaz passes away at Jammu
Oct 12, 2020 21:44 IST
Navratri: 7,000 pilgrims to be allowed per day at Vaishno Devi shrine from October 15
Oct 12, 2020 21:43 IST
People of Leh trust BJP, will back us in council polls: Rijiju
Oct 12, 2020 21:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.