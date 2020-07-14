Sections
Home / Kolkata / Bengal government extends Covid-19 lockdown in containment zones till July 19

Bengal government extends Covid-19 lockdown in containment zones till July 19

An order issued by the state home secretary on Tuesday also said that lockdown would be imposed in four towns – Malda, Raiganj, Siliguri and Cooch Behar from July 15. All these towns are located in north Bengal.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 22:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Initially there were 434 containment zones including 25 in Kolkata zones. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)

The Mamata Banerjee administration in West Bengal has extended the lockdown in 605 containment zones for another three days, till July 19.

An order issued by the state home secretary on Tuesday also said that lockdown would be imposed in four towns – Malda, Raiganj, Siliguri and Cooch Behar from July 15. All these towns are located in north Bengal.

West Bengal has registered a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases since the last week of June. Out of 32,838 cases registered in the state till date, at least 17,665 cases were added since June 24.

The state government has enforced strict lockdown in containment zones since 5 pm of July 7. It was supposed to be enforced for a week. On Tuesday it was extended for another three days.



Initially there were 434 containment zones including 25 in Kolkata zones. The number has been increased to 605 on Tuesday.

All government and private offices have been shut down, non-essential activities have been banned, congregations have been strictly prohibited, no public transport are being allowed and markets have been shut down in the containment areas.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Burglars flee with bed, dressing tables, TV from Ludhiana store
Jul 14, 2020 23:29 IST
₹2,166 cr credit sanctioned to MSMEs in Punjab
Jul 14, 2020 23:24 IST
Guardiola attacks rivals for ‘whispering’ campaign against City
Jul 14, 2020 23:19 IST
New govt order allows markets to open on all five weekdays
Jul 14, 2020 23:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.