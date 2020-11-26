Bengal Guv hits back after TMC MP accuses him of trying to influence police investigation

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee accused West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of trying to influence and obstruct the investigation of a case in which an IRS officer’s name has cropped up, who has connections with top BJP leaders.

“Tweeting is not a statutory function of the Governor but he has tweeted in a bid to influence and obstruct police investigation. He is trying to save the accused persons and speaking on their behalf,” said Banerjee while requesting the police to prosecute Dhankhar.

Dhankhar, however, hit back saying that he would continue to discharge his constitutional obligations as he cannot fiddle in Raj Bhavan when political violence is going on in the state.

“My assurance to the people of the state is that in the coming days there would be more such packing of vilification campaign so that there may be a diversion from the burning issues,” the Governor said in a statement issued by Raj Bhavan.

The Kolkata Police, while investigating a case dating back to 2017 had arrested an accounting firm owner. The name of some chartered accountants and an IRS officer had also surfaced during probe.

“There is another IRS officer. He is a relative of many high-ranking BJP men,” he said without divulging further.

A day after Kolkata Police arrested financial consultant Govind Agarwal, Dhankhar on November 22 tweeted alleging that the arrests were politically motivated. He tweeted for the second time on November 25

“Alarmingly worrisome inputs from CA fraternity-politically inspired operation overzealousy afoot @KolkataPolice headed #DD targets CAs-strategy-fishing for material to handicap team members that raided mafia #coal #cattle. Why forget ‘Be ye never so high, the law is above you’,” Dhankhar had tweeted on November 22.

The MP accused the Governor of having links with BJP-backed goons and alleged that Dhankar was targeting the chief minister. The MP said that he would shed more light in another press conference later.

“I as Constitutional head cannot countenance public servants acting as political workers. This is too serious to be ignored. This would be dangerous to democracy,” the Governor was quoted in the Raj Bhavan statement.