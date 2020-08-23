Sections
Home / Kolkata / Bengal governor urges CM to ‘unshackle political caging of state admin, police’

Bengal governor urges CM to ‘unshackle political caging of state admin, police’

“Urge Chief Minister to unshackle political caging/chaining of POLICE and ADMINISTRATION. Law and order alarming-with reports of the free run to illegal ‘bomb making’. UNFORTUNATE- Police and administration ever at door of ruling party-in readiness to knock the door of opposition,” Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 17:19 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kolkata

The Governor added that in West Bengal the unlawful conduct of bureaucracy is an open secret, and the essence of democracy is being shredded in the state. (ANI file photo)

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said that he has urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to “unshackle political caging/chaining” of police and administration.

“Urge Chief Minister to unshackle political caging/chaining of POLICE and ADMINISTRATION. Law and order alarming-with reports of the free run to illegal ‘bomb making’. UNFORTUNATE- Police and administration ever at door of ruling party-in readiness to knock the door of opposition,” Dhanakar tweeted.

He further said that public servants are not political workers, and if they behave like one, then it is against the democratic value of the Indian constitution.

“This is a staggering blow to ‘rule of law’ and democracy. This menacing stance of police and administration would generate consequences. Politically committed police and administration-death knell of democracy. Public servants are not political workers,” Dhankhar said.



The governor added that in West Bengal the unlawful conduct of bureaucracy is an open secret, and the essence of democracy is being shredded in the state.”Never thought IAS /IPS could so capitulate and be in ‘crawl’ unlawful mode-blatantly unmindful of conduct rules. Their actions are OPEN SECRET. Democratic essence shredded. Why be a party to this and crucify democratic values!”

Earlier on August 22, Dhankar raised questions on the team that was investigating the pandemic purchase scam and accused them of covering up the “massive irregularities” in the matter.

He said, “PANDEMIC PURCHASE SCAM COVER-UP- GETTING MURKIER What kind of probe it is! Post facto ratification of massive irregularities by subordinates would be SHAM. IRONICAL-Those who need to b investigated are probing to report to those who need to be accountable!”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Politics picks up pace in Assam ahead of next year’s assembly polls
Aug 23, 2020 17:34 IST
BJP youth leader dies by suicide in Bengal village, party alleges foul play
Aug 23, 2020 17:34 IST
Local Covid-19 outbreak in Myanmar sparks fears for Rohingya camps
Aug 23, 2020 17:32 IST
Voice samples of former director match with audio clip linked to HP health dept scam
Aug 23, 2020 17:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.