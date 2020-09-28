Sections
Bengal home secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay appointed new chief secretary

Bandopadhyay will take over his new role from on October 1 from incumbent Rajiva Sinha who retires on September 30. Finance secretary HK Dwivedi will succeed Bandopadhyay as home secretary.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 13:39 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral, Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the announcements on her Twitter account (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)

Alapan Bandopadhyay was named as the new chief secretary of West Bengal on Monday.

Bandopadhyay, who is at present the state home secretary, will join his new posting on October 1, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

He will take over the new role from Rajiva Sinha who retires on September 30.

Bandopadhyay is a 1987-batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre.



HK Dwivedi, who is at present the finance secretary of the state, will take over as the home secretary, the chief minister said.

Manoj Pant will be the new finance secretary. He is at present the principal secretary of the Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Department.

Sinha was appointed the chairman of the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation, Banerjee announced.

He has been appointed to the post for a period of three years, she said.

“I thank him for his tireless service to GoWB, Banerjee tweeted.

“Best wishes to entire team,” she added. PTI SCH SOM SOM

