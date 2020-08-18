Sections
Home / Kolkata / Bengal launches system to deal with admissions at Covid-19 hospitals

Bengal launches system to deal with admissions at Covid-19 hospitals

Addressing a press conference, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the system has been started with three Covid hospitals in Kolkata, and in another week 84 hospitals in the state will be brought under its purview.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 08:38 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Kolkata

West Bengal govt launched a Covid-19 Patient Management System on Monday (ANI)

The West Bengal government on Monday launched a Covid Patient Management System to deal with admission and treatment-related issues at the hospitals.

The system will help people get an update about the facilities available in a particular hospital, facilitate admissions, and ensure that a patient does not have to move around for bed in case of an emergency, he said.

“Our Covid-19 healthcare system is good and this new mechanism is unique. It is one of the biggest steps of the government,” Sinha said.



This will also help ensure transparency, he added.

Further, Sinha said that the state has made provisions to provide oxygen support at all the beds in the Covid hospitals.

Oxygen support will be available in all the 11,775 beds now, he said.

