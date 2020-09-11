Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kolkata / Bengal observes September’s 2nd Covid lockdown, it will probably be the last

Bengal observes September’s 2nd Covid lockdown, it will probably be the last

Mamata Banerjee government has already cancelled the lockdown announced for September 12 because of the NEET examination scheduled on September 13.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 12:17 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Kolkata

The Calcutta high court building was sanitised during the last complete lockdown imposed by the government. (HT Photo)

The West Bengal government is enforcing the second complete state-wide lockdown in September, which is likely to be the last one, according to a top state government official.

“This is probably the last state-wide lockdown the state government is enforcing to control the pandemic. No decision has been taken on any further lockdown as of now. The lockdown scheduled on September 12 has been cancelled,” said a senior official of the state government.

The union government, in its Unlock 4 guidelines, had directed the state not to impose lockdown restrictions at the local level without consulting the centre.

The Mamata Banerjee administration, which had declared three complete state-wide lockdowns on September 7, 11 and 12, cancelled the September 12 lockdown due to the national entrance cum eligibility test (NEET) scheduled to take place a day later on September 13.



Also Read: NEET 2020: Bengal government cancels lockdown on September 12

Since Friday morning, the police have put up barricades on roads and set up checking points. People were being sent back home or were being arrested if they failed to provide valid reasons for violating the lockdown.

Earlier in August, the state government had enforced a state-wide lockdown on six different days, in an attempt to break the chain of Covid-19 infections. Around 5,000 people were arrested for violating lockdown orders and around 2,500 people were booked for not wearing a mask on lockdown days.

“Situation is gradually improving even though there is no room for complacency. Even though the daily numbers of new cases have shot up, the positivity rate has dropped and the discharge rate has improved,” said a senior health official.

Also Read: Kolkata Metro to run special NEET trains on Sunday, services resume Monday

Till September 10, the state has recorded 193,175 Covid-19 cases with around 3,000 cases added daily over the last few weeks. The discharge rate is nearly 86%.

Till Friday, Kolkata had recorded 44,957 cases. The district of North 24 Parganas, the second most populous district in India, was close second with around 39,979 cases.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court rejects bail plea of Rhea, Showik and four others
Sep 11, 2020 13:27 IST
Extreme rains lead to more rural farmer suicides than droughts: Study
Sep 11, 2020 13:34 IST
Pak needs to take irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
Sep 11, 2020 13:07 IST
Rhea Chakraborty could move high court next week after bail plea rejected
Sep 11, 2020 13:39 IST

latest news

Farhan Akhtar shares tweet against Rhea Chakraborty’s media trial
Sep 11, 2020 13:34 IST
Extreme rains lead to more rural farmer suicides than droughts: Study
Sep 11, 2020 13:34 IST
Will another revamp and Rahul-Kumble partnership work for KXIP?
Sep 11, 2020 13:35 IST
Five Cs for students in 21st century: PM Modi’s top quotes on education
Sep 11, 2020 13:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.