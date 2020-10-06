‘Bengal recorded over 200 rapes, more than 600 kidnappings in August’: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Raising serious allegations against the Mamata Banerjee administration, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted on Tuesday that the state recorded more than 200 rapes and over 600 kidnappings in August alone.

In a counter tweet, the state home department, refuted the allegations, describing them as “baseless, ill-founded, and misguiding”.

“Rapes-223 and Kidnappings-639 @MamataOfficial in August 2020 as per official reports indicate worrisome state of crime against women- a cause of concern. Time to douse fire under feet and put law and order in place @WBPolice @KolkataPolice before attending flames elsewhere,” Dhankhar tweeted.

The Governor claimed that the reports were authentic and officially sent to him from each division. The figures, however, didn’t include incidents from Kolkata.

“Stunned @MamataOfficial terrible misrepresentation. Must apologetically withdraw and make amends. Statistics of Rapes-223 and Kidnappings-639 in August 2020 emanate from authentic reports officially sent to me from each of Divisions. All figures after due diligence,” he tweeted after the state government rubbished the allegations.

“Rajbhavan dissemination of WB “statistics” on rape and kidnapping is not based on any official report, data, or information. Allegations are baseless, ill-founded, and misguiding: totally incongruous with authentic facts and figures,” the state home department had tweeted after the Governor’s first tweet.

Dhankhar, in his tweets, had even provided a break-up of the figures of rapes and kidnappings. While Murshidabad district registered 51 incidents of rape, highest among all districts, the maximum number of kidnappings took place in East Midnapore district.

Peeved with the state government’s response, the Governor has warned of “consequences” if they do not withdraw or amend their statements.

“Those responsible for such outrageously incorrect assertions to run down a constitutional office will not be without consequences. Such stance in public interest cannot be countenanced. Action will surely ensue. Hope they are as quick with truth as with falsehood and make amends,” Dhankhar tweeted.