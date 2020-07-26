Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kolkata / Bengal’s Covid-19 death toll rises to 1,372; tally of cases climbs to 58,718

Bengal’s Covid-19 death toll rises to 1,372; tally of cases climbs to 58,718

Among the fresh deaths, Kolkata reported 17 fatalities, Howrah nine, North 24 Parganas five, South 24 Parganas four, two each from Hooghly and Darjeeling and one from Uttar Dinajpur, the bulletin said.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:00 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Kolkata

So far, 37,751 people have recovered from Covid-19 in West Bengal. (AP)

The Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 1,372 on Sunday with 40 new fatalities, while the tally of cases rose to 58,718 with 2,341 more people getting infected with the virus in 24 hours, a Health department bulletin said.

It also said that of the 40 deaths, 39 were because of comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental.

Among the fresh deaths, Kolkata reported 17 fatalities, Howrah nine, North 24 Parganas five, South 24 Parganas four, two each from Hooghly and Darjeeling and one from Uttar Dinajpur, the bulletin said.

On Sunday, the state capital saw 648 new instances of the viral infections, North 24 Parganas 542, Howrah 291, South 24 Parganas 133, Hooghly 127 and Darjeeling 123, it added.



The other 477 fresh cases were reported from other districts of the state. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 19,595. In the last 24 hours, 2,097 patients have been discharged from different hospitals in the state improving the discharge rate to 64.29 per cent.

So far, 37,751 people have recovered from Covid-19 in West Bengal.

Since Saturday, 16,045 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, the broad-based containment zones in West Bengal increased to 1,057 on Sunday evening, according to the state government website ‘Egiye Bangla’.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

AG wants streaming of court proceedings
Jul 26, 2020 23:59 IST
Maharashtra CM dares Opposition to topple his government, takes dig at BJP over Rajasthan
Jul 26, 2020 23:58 IST
Displaying country of origin made mandatory for e-tailers
Jul 26, 2020 23:58 IST
After killing of LeT man, no resident of Srinagar is in terrorist ranks: IGP
Jul 26, 2020 23:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.