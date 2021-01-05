Sections
Bengal to launch project today; free eye-care for all over next five years

In the first phase starting Tuesday, camps would be held in around 1,200 villages and around 120 primary health centres in cities and towns in the state.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 09:24 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Kolkata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)

The Mamata Banerjee administration would be launching on Tuesday a project to provide free eye-care to millions of people across West Bengal over the next five years.

The project, Choker Alo (Light of the Eye), is to provide free eye-care, including cataract surgery, spectacles and eye check-up, to all. The name and logo of the project was decided by Banerjee herself.

“We are launching a project from January 5 under which at least 2 million poor and elderly people can undergo free cataract surgery. We would also provide free spectacles to around 825,000 people,” the chief minister said while speaking to media persons from the state secretariat.

Free eye check-up would be provided to all students in government schools across the state and around four lakh students would be provided with free glasses. Children visiting anganwadi centres can also get free eye check-up, so that eye problems could be detected at an early stage.

More than 300 eye surgeons and around 400 optometrists would be working on this project.

“In the first phase starting Tuesday, camps would be held in around 1,200 villages and around 120 primary health centres in cities and towns in the state. Later all villages, towns and cities would be brought under the project,” she added.

