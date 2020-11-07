Sections
Bengal tourism minister Gautam Deb tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised

State health officials said Deb was feeling unwell and undertook a Covid-19 test which came back positive on Friday. On Thursday, he was also present at the administrative review meeting held at state secretariat ‘Nabanna.’

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 14:59 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral, Kolkata

West Bengal tourism minister Gautam Deb (Image courtesy: twitter.com/Gautamdebmic)

West Bengal Tourism Minister Gautam Deb tested positive for Covid-19, following which he was hospitalised, Health Department officials said on Saturday.

Deb undertook the Covid-19 test after he was feeling unwell, they said.

His test result came in as positive on Friday, officials said, adding that he was admitted to a hospital in Siliguri.

Deb was present at the administrative review meeting held at state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ on Thursday.



He also held meetings with party leaders in Siliguri on Friday.

“All those who have met him were asked to go on isolation. The vehicle used by Deb and his residence were sanitised on Saturday morning,” a Health official said.

Earlier, Sundarbans Affairs Minister Manturam Pakhira, Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose and Food Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick were diagnosed with Covid-19 and recovered. PTI SCH SOM SOM

