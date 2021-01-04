Bengal: 2 die in stampede at musical programme in Kalimpong

At least two women were killed and four others injured when a stampede broke out while hundreds were trying to enter a musical programme at a local fair in the Kalimpong hills of north Bengal late Sunday night.

“Six persons were injured, of which two have succumbed. The incident took place near the ticket counter when people were trying to enter a musical programme at a mela ground,” said Harikrishna Pai, superintendent of police, Kalimpong.

The dead have been identified as Anita Chettri, 40 and Banita Gurung, 46, both residents of Chandraloke area in Kalimpong. The injured were Parima Rai (18), Pratiksha Chettri (14), Marsang Subba (20), and Anita Subba (31).

A musical programme with singers from Kathmandu in Nepal and the adjacent Darjeeling district had been organised at a mela ground in Kalimpong.

Also Read: Daily Covid-19 cases drop below 1K-mark in West Bengal after six months

“The ticket counter was overcrowded and the people were in a rush to enter the programme. As soon as the gate was opened, scores of people tried to rush in, which led to the stampede. Many fell from the staircase,” said Rabi Pradhan, chairman of Kalimpong municipality.

Locals said that even though six were grievously injured, a few others sustained minor injuries.

The mela ground (Kalimpong stadium) has the capacity to accommodate over 20,000 people and the sub-divisional office gives them permission to organise such programmes. Police are trying to confirm whether the organisers had taken permission for Sunday’s musical programme.

“A case is being registered against the organisers of the event. thE Administration is in touch with the families of the deceased and injured persons and offering all possible assistance,” said Pai.