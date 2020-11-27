BJP has its doors open for Suvendu Adhikari: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said Suvendu Adhikari’s resignation heralds the “end of Trinamool Congress” and the party will “cease to exist”. (PTI image)

Hours after senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the West Bengal cabinet, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit Dilip Ghosh said the BJP has its doors open for the leader and many others.

“The exit of Suvendu Adhikari from the TMC is only a matter of time. There are several leaders of the ruling party who are disgruntled with its way of functioning. We have kept our doors open,” Ghosh said, according to PTI.

The senior BJP leader said that the heavyweight leader’s resignation heralds the “end of Trinamool Congress” and the party will “cease to exist”. “A big wicket fell today. Finally, no one will be on board the sinking ship of TMC excepting its captain. 2019 (Lok Sabha polls) was the semi-final for BJP. We are now fast-moving to the main goal in 2021 (assembly polls). Suvendu Adhikari’s joining the BJP will give more momentum to that,” Ghosh told PTI.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy called Adhikari a product of ‘mass movements’ and said it is for him to decide whether he wants to join the saffron party or not.

A day after resigning as chairman of state-run Hoogly River Bridge Commissioners, Suvendu Adhikari resigned as the state’s transport minister on Friday. He faxed his resignation letter to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and forwarded it to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar by e-mail. “Today at 1:05 pm a resignation letter of Mr. Suvendu Adhikari from office as minister addressed to Hon’’ble Chief Minister has been forwarded to me. The issue will be addressed from constitutional perspective,” the governor had tweeted.

