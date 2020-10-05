BJP leader murder: Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar wants to speak to Mamata ‘urgently’

Expressing concern over “targeted political killings” in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted on Monday that he would like to urgently speak to chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Dhankhar summoned the state home secretary and director general of police (DGP) to the Raj Bhawan at 10 am on Monday after a Bharatiya Janata Party leader was shot dead by bike-borne masked assailants near a police station in North 24 Parganas on Sunday. The home secretary and DGP, however, didn’t turn up prompting Dhankhar to tweet that he wants to speak to Banerjee urgently.

“Alarming nose-diving law and order scenario @MamataOfficial. Targeted political killings in spite of alert by Constitutional Head. Neither ACS Home nor DGP @WBPolice responded. To CM at 10.47 AM “Would like to speak to you urgently !” Only silence that speaks volumes,” Dhankhar tweeted.

Neither the home secretary nor the DGP were available for comments.

On September 26, Banerjee, in a nine-page letter, had warned Dhankhar of legal consequences for his statements and had accused him of trying to destabilise an elected government.

“You have passed judgments on the current state of affairs of our state in the following words ‘safe haven to terror, crime, flourishing illegal bomb-making, corruption’ etc. Such unsubstantiated statements without evidence or mere imputations are absolutely false and baseless and may cause unnecessary panic among common people and cause loss of life, for which law will hold you responsible,” the letter said.