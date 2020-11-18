Sections
BJP MP alleges ill-treatment by cops, governor has advice for Mamata govt

BJP MP claims he was retained by over 20 minutes by the state police while on his way to attend the funeral of Indian Army soldier Subodh Ghosh.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 11:02 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Kolkata

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has asked for a report on the incident from Bengal home secretary and Bengal top cop. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought a report from the state home secretary and the director general of police after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker alleged that the police stopped him for around 20 minutes when he went to attend the funeral of an army martyr at Nadia on Sunday, killed in Pakistani shelling.

“When I went to attend the funeral of martyr Subodh Ghosh, police officials didn’t allow me to enter for the first 20 minutes. They didn’t even give me any reasons as to why I was being stopped. The district magistrate and superintendent of police were all present but they didn’t say a word. Even the Trinamool Congress MP had come. Later after much argument, I was allowed to attend,” said Jagannath Sarkar, BJP MP from Ranaghat in Nadia district.

Also Read: Leave no booth unattended: BJP’s Bengal polls strategy aims to replicate 2019 formula

Ghosh, 24, posted on the India-Pakistan LoC (Line of Control) was among the five soldiers killed on Friday during unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan’s army. His body was brought to his hometown Tehatta in Nadia where the last rites were performed on Sunday.

Also Read: TMC anticipates spurt in fake news ahead of Bengal polls, draws a counter

“Police “Political neutrality” @MamataOfficial in flames! Treatment meted out @WBPolice to MP Jagannath Sarkar at last rite ceremony of martyr Sh.Subodh Ghosh at Palassy crematorium, Nadia is gross dereliction of duty by SP and DM #Nadia. Sought report from ACS @HomeBengal DGP,” Dhankhar tweeted on Tuesday.

Top brass of the district including the DM and the SP, however, could not be contacted as repeated calls went unanswered.

The acrimonious relationship between Raj Bhawan and the government has been making headlines for some time with the TMC accusing Dhankhar of overstepping his limits and interfering in day-to-day affairs of the government.

