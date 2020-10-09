BJP Nabanna march: 3 party MPs likely to move breach of privilege motion against 3 Bengal cops

Three Bharatiya Janata Party MPs are likely to move a breach of privilege motion against three Kolkata Police officers for allegedly manhandling them on their way to file an FIR.

Tweeting about it, Tejasvi Surya, national president of BJP Yuva Morcha and a MP from Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency, said late on Thursday, “Mamata’s police officers at Jarasanko Police Station have manhandled three Members of Parliament who had gone to file an FIR. MPs @NisithPramanik, @JyotirmayBJP and I will move breach of privilege motion against these errant and arrogant officials.”

“We waited for more than 2 hours, well into midnight, for police to register FIR upon our complaint. They instead manhandled 3 Members of Parliament. We will file a motion for breach of privilege & teach Mamata’s police a lesson in constitutional propriety,” Surya tweeted on Friday morning.

Hundreds of workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) were stopped by the police on Thursday afternoon, when they were proceeding towards the state secretariat, violating prohibitory orders in place. The ‘Nabanna Chalo’ (March to Nabanna), led by top BJP leaders, including Surya, was organised in protest against issues ranging from alleged lack of employment opportunities in Bengal to law and order problems. A clash ensued and police had to use water canons and resort to lathi charge.

Meanwhile the BJP’s Bengal unit will take out a silent procession in Kolkata on Friday afternoon as a mark of protest against alleged police high-handedness during its rally on Thursday. The party has alleged that 1,500 people, including several leaders, were injured.

“The silent march would be led by Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. It would start around 4.30 pm from the state BJP headquarters in central Kolkata,” said a senior party leader.