BJP organises 'hulla bol' march in Bengal seeking CBI probe into Manish Shukla murder case

BJP organises ‘hulla bol’ march in Bengal seeking CBI probe into Manish Shukla murder case

MP Arjun Singh claimed a free and fair probe into Shukla’s killing will not be possible by an investigating agency of the West Bengal Police since the allegations are against the ruling TMC.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 19:34 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Kolkata

The Arjun Singh-led march went from Titagarh to Barrackpore in the North 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal (File Photo)

The BJP on Friday organised a march from Titagarh to Barrackpore in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district demanding that the probe into the killing of saffron party leader Manish Shukla be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Shukla, a close aide of Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh, was shot dead in Titagarh on October 4. The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is probing the case.

The participants of the Singh-led ‘hulla bol’ march went through the arterial Barrackpore Trunk Road in the evening.

Singh claimed a free and fair probe into Shukla’s killing will not be possible by an investigating agency of the West Bengal Police since the allegations are against the ruling TMC and said only a central agency can bring the “real culprits” to book.



Sabyasachi Dutta, a BJP leader from Bidhannagar area, was among those who participated in the ‘hulla bol’ march.

BJP members raised slogans against the ruling TMC government in the state and in support of CBI probe into the killing.

The Trinamool Congress had on October 13 organised a peace march in Titagarh, which was led by state cabinet minister Firhad Hakim and Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy.

