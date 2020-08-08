Sections
BJP’s Bengal mahila morcha may soon get a uniform, it’s not a routine dress

The Trinamool Congress has dismissed the uniform initiative as a ploy to make money.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:29 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Kolkata

BJP Mohila Morcha President Agnimitra Paul says uniform brings uniformity and a sense of equality. (ANI Photo/File/Representative use)

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s mahila morcha (women’s wing) could soon be wearing a uniform designed by fashion designer-turned BJP leader Agnimitra Paul.

“Uniforms have a special importance. It helps bring uniformity and do away with the differences. That’s why we see children in schools and our defence personnel wear uniforms. On special occasions, corporate employees also wear a uniform,” said Paul, who is also the president of the party’s mahila morcha in the state.

Two types of sarees have been designed. While one has orange and black colours with an off-white base, another has orange and green colours with off-white in the background. The positions of the lotus are also different in both variants.

“It is not mandatory for the members to wear the uniform-saree. Any morcha member wanting to wear it, can buy it. It is extremely low priced and will be produced by an NGO. You can’t get a cotton saree priced under Rs 500 in the market. The uniform would cost only Rs 275,” she said.



Also Read: Covid-19: West Bengal observing complete lockdown today

The Trinamool Congress took a jibe at the party’s move saying it won’t help in the coming state assembly elections.

“Being a fashion designer, she has little to offer to the party. So she is doing what she does best. But it won’t help the BJP in anyways,” said Tapas Roy, Trinamool Congress spokesperson and minister.

“BJP has roped in some personalities who have no experience in politics. People like this start a business to get the most out of the party,” said Amitabha Chakraborty, a senior Congress leader.

Also Read: Bengali craving for Hilsa grows as poor catch fails to tickle palate

Paul, however, hit back saying: “In my studio, you won’t even get a mask for Rs 275, leave aside a saree. Some people have nothing to do and hence they do politics.”

