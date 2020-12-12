Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Kolkata / BJP worker beaten to death, 6 injured during door to door campaign in Bengal

BJP worker beaten to death, 6 injured during door to door campaign in Bengal

Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged that goons sheltered by the Trinamool Congress killed Bhawal but the ruling party denied the charge.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:55 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Barrackpore

The BJP said that the party activists were attacked when they were engaged in the “Griha Sampark Abhiyan”. (HT File Photo )

A BJP worker was beaten to death and six others were injured when a group of people attacked them during a door to door campaign of the party in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said.

Saikat Bhawal was one of those who were assaulted in Halisahar area. When he was taken to the JNM Hospital at Kalyani, doctors declared him “brought dead”, police said adding that the matter is being investigated.

Six other people who were injured in the attack that took place in ward number six of the Halisahar Municipality were admitted to the hospital.

Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged that goons sheltered by the Trinamool Congress killed Bhawal but the ruling party denied the charge.



Singh said that the party will launch a protest in the district against the incident on Sunday.

The BJP said that the party activists were attacked when they were engaged in the “Griha Sampark Abhiyan”.

It a public outreach programme which is part of the saffron party’s “Aar Noi Annay” (No More Injustice) campaign launched in the run up to the state Assembly election due in April-May 2021.

TMC MLA of Naihati, Partha Bhowmik, claimed that Bhawal’s death is the result of an old dispute between two groups of the locality and the BJP is unnecessarily politicising the incident.

He said that the TMC will not allow the saffron party to disturb the peaceful situation in the district.

Joint Commissioner of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, Ajay Thakur, said that two persons were detained in this connection with the incident and are being interrogated.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AAP wants CBI to probe ‘fraud’ in civic body
by HT Correspondent
‘6 months, 3.25 cr people, 3 phases’: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 vaccination plan
by Faisal Malik | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
UP, Centre move top court against Kafeel’s release
by HT Correspondent
TMC, BJP lock horns as MHA calls 3 IPS officers back on deputation
by HT Correspondent

latest news

TMC, BJP lock horns as MHA calls 3 IPS officers back on deputation
by HT Correspondent
‘FIR against landlords if they fail to ensure verification of tenants’
by Ram Parmar
UP, Centre move top court against Kafeel’s release
by HT Correspondent
Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine can be available in 1st half of next year: Official
by Press Trust of India
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.