BJP worker murdered in north Bengal; party accuses TMC

BJP worker murdered in north Bengal; party accuses TMC

BJP leader has alleged that TMC was regularly targeting BJP leaders in West Bengal. TMC has however denied involvement.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 16:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Two local residents, Biplab Karmakar and Parimal Burman, were injured when they tried to save the BJP worker. (HT File Photo)

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker died in a hospital at Tufanganj in Cooch Behar district of north Bengal on Wednesday morning after he was injured in a clash between members of two community clubs.

The deceased, Kalachand Karmakar, was a polling booth level secretary of the BJP. Malati Rava Ray, president of the BJP’s Cooch Behar district unit, alleged that Karmakar was killed by criminals shielded by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“Two local residents, Biplab Karmakar and Parimal Burman, were injured when they tried to save the BJP worker. They are admitted in Tufanganj hospital. Our workers are being targeted regularly,” said Ray.

“The clash was triggered by a quarrel between members of two community clubs that had organised Kali Puja. One person has been arrested. We are conducting a probe,” a police officer from Tufangunj police station said on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to talk to the media.



Also Read: Ahead of 2021 West Bengal polls, BJP tasks top office-bearers to submit ‘ground report’ on strategy needed to win

Abdul Jalil Ahmed, the TMC district general secretary, said, “The clash had nothing to do with politics. There was a quarrel between members of the two community clubs. TMC is not involved in any way.”

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged in Kolkata that Karmakar became a target because he was polling booth-level worker. “Our party is strengthening its base in all polling booth areas. The ruling party is trying to foil our strategy by targeting booth-level workers.”

While talking to the local media, Cooch Behar superintendent of police K Kannan said, “The deceased was 55 years old. When there was a quarrel between members of the two clubs he tried to intervene and stop them. Someone punched Karmakar in the face and he fell unconscious. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.”

