Home / Kolkata / BSF nabs two with Indian map, drugs near Indo-Bangla border

BSF nabs two with Indian map, drugs near Indo-Bangla border

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 09:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

The Border Security Force (BSF) has said it has nabbed two people from a village along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal and seized an Indian map and 500 tablets of a party drug from them.

“Some places were encircled in the map. We could not decode and have alerted the NIA [National Investigation Agency] officials,” said BSF’s deputy inspector general (South Bengal Frontier) S S Guleria.

The two have been identified as Ruhul Mondol, 27 and Faruk Molla, 38, from Swarupnagar in North 24 Parganas.

The BSF said it has also informed Narcotics Control Bureau about the drugs.

West Bengal shares 2,216 km boder with Bangladesh, the longest international border in any state and also the most porous.

NIA said on Saturday that it has busted an al Qaeda module and arrested nine people from West Bengal and Kerala who were allegedly planning to carry out terror strikes.

