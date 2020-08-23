Sections
BSF seizes 600 kg Hilsa along Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal

BSF seizes 600 kg Hilsa along Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal

The silver-hued fish migrate to the upstream and rivers from the sea during the spawning season for the water having less salinity and are caught. The catch has an estimated worth of Rs 9.6 lakh in the Indian market.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 06:27 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Kolkata

A Border Security Force (BSF) statement said the border guards on a speed boat found the Hilsa hidden in plastic bags tied with bundles of jute bales floating in water. (HT Photo/Representative Image)

BSF personnel seized 600 kg of Hilsa fish during river patrolling at Fazipada in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district along the India-Bangladesh border on Saturday.

The silver-hued fish migrate to the upstream and rivers from the sea during the spawning season for the water having less salinity and are caught. The fish, especially those caught in the Padma river in Bangladesh, has a high demand in West Bengal and elsewhere.

A Border Security Force (BSF) statement said the border guards on a speed boat found the Hilsa hidden in plastic bags tied with bundles of jute bales floating in water.

The catch has an estimated worth of Rs 9.6 lakh in the Indian market.



Four-five persons, who were seen pulling the jute bundles dipped in water from the Bangladesh side, managed to escape, according to the statement.

