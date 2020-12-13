CAA will be implemented in Bengal soon: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Sections
Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 05:47 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Kolkata

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in West Bengal soon. (PTI photo)

The Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in West Bengal soon, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Saturday said.

Vijayvargiya, the BJP Bengal minder who was talking to reporters at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district which is largely inhabited by backward Matua community, did not say anything on the contentious National Register of Citizens.

“Even if the West Bengal government opposes the implementation of CAA we (Centre) will go ahead in implementing it. If the state supports the implementation it will be fine,” he said.

BJP national president, J P Nadda during his recent visit to the state had said that rules for implementation of the Act are being framed. CAA will be implemented in letter and spirit after it.



To a categorical question about implementation of NRC, Vijayvargiya replied curtly “We are talking about implementation of CAA here.” BJP MP from Bongaon Shantanu Thakur, a member of the Matua community later told reporters “We will be looking forward to Union Home Minister Amit Shah making the announcement on implementation of CAA during his visit to Thakurnagar.

Matuas, who have a sizeable population in the state, are lower caste Hindu refugees who migrated to West Bengal from neighbouring Bangladesh (erstwhile East Pakistan) during Partition and in the subsequent decades. Permanent citizenship has remained a longstanding demand within the Matua community.

Party sources said Vijayvargiya and Thakur held discussions about Shah’s proposed visit to Thakurnagar, the community headquarters, soon.

