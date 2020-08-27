Calcutta HC drops contempt proceedings after lawyer apologises

Calcutta high court lawyers said this was the first incident of its kind since virtual hearings started to ensure social distancing in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT Photo)

The Calcutta high court has let off a lawyer with a warning after dropping contempt proceedings against him after he apologised for sharing on a screenshot of a recent virtual hearing of the court on social media.

The court initiated contempt proceedings against Shiv Ratan Kakrania, saying sharing the screenshot was like taking a photograph of a physical court hearing. The court also took exception to a comment Kakrania made in his social media post.

In its order on Tuesday, a single judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha said, “...Kakrania has filed an affidavit dated 19th August, 2020, in answer to the Rule. He has tendered an unconditional apology and has accepted that the publication of the screenshot of Court proceedings without the leave of the Court was incorrect. He has also said that it was deleted immediately after it was notified to him by his Counsel. He has also explained that the statement made in the publication was wholly unintentional.”

“The contempt proceedings are dropped with a warning, however, to Mr. Shiv Ratan Kakrania not to repeat such conduct in the future. The rule is discharged,” Justice Mantha said in his order.

Calcutta high court lawyers said this was the first incident of its kind since virtual hearings started to ensure social distancing in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.