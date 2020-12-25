Sections
Calcutta HC sets up committee to keep the city’s lungs clean

Even though the Army owns the land, the maintenance of the Maidan is done by the state public works department

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 09:36 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times Kolkata

The Kolkata Maidan. (HT Archive)

The Calcutta high court has set up a committee to protect the Maidan, often considered as the city’s lungs because of its sprawling grasslands and wooded areas.

The two-member committee, comprising the state’s advocate general and the additional solicitor general (representing the centre), has been directed to come up with a plan on how the greenery could be maintained.

The division bench comprising justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee gave the order while hearing a suo moto case on how the Brigade Parade Ground and the extended greens could be kept clean and kept free from littering.

Even though the Army owns the land, it submitted that the maintenance of the Maidan is done by the state public works department. The committee was directed to speak with the Army authorities, PWD and the local civic body and come up with a plan.

The plan would have to be submitted by January 14 when the matter would be heard next.

The court observed that as it is the year-end festive season and winter, people would be gathering at the Maidan. Authorities should stress more on spreading awareness on keeping the Maidan clean and put up more dustbins, it said.

