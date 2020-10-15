Calcutta High Court quashes charges against Babul Supriyo

Supriyo on Wednesday shared images of the operative part of the judgement., which quashed the Kolkata Police charge sheet, on his Twitter account. (LSTV/PTI file photo)

In a huge relief for Union minister of state Babul Supriyo, the Calcutta high court on Wednesday quashed charges of outraging the modesty of a woman that the Kolkata Police had brought against the singer-turned-politician in connection with a complaint filed in 2017 by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra. Moitra had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader of passing an “objectionable” statement during a news channel debate.

Moitra, who is now a member of the Lok Sabha, was a state legislator at that time.

The complaint against Supriyo was lodged at Alipore police station in Kolkata on January 4, 2017. On March 10, 2017, the Alipore chief judicial magistrate (CJM) had issued a warrant against Supriyo after the police submitted a charge sheet wherein the BJP leader was marked as ‘absconding’. Supriyo, minister of state, had approached the Calcutta HC challenging the charge sheet.

Supriyo on Wednesday shared images of the operative part of the judgement., which quashed the Kolkata Police charge sheet, on his Twitter account.

Moitra was not available for comment.