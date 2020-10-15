Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kolkata / Cancelling Durga puja revelry not an option, people should follow Covid protocols: Mamata

Cancelling Durga puja revelry not an option, people should follow Covid protocols: Mamata

The chief minister said unlike most religious occasions, Durga puja cannot be held within the confines of four walls, as “the goddess has a large family”.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 21:54 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Kolkata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee rubbishes Durga puja cancellation plans (PTI)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said cancelling Durga puja celebrations was not an option, and urged people to maintain all Covid-19 safety protocols during the five-day revelry.

Asserting that her government was not in favour of scrapping festivities, the chief minister said unlike most religious occasions, Durga puja cannot be held within the confines of four walls, as “the goddess has a large family”, and arrangements for the rituals and the gala are usually made by clubs and housing societies, involving many individuals.

Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, rued that three of her party MLAs, several police personnel and doctors and health officials have died of the viral disease, but insisted that “we have to overcome our sorrows and move forward”.

“It is not possible to stop Durga Puja festivities in West Bengal entirely, like some other states. We don’t want to stop Durga Puja, it is not right; we have not stopped anything,” she said at the secretariat, after virtually inaugurating 110 pandals in 12 districts.



Certain sections of the society, including a few doctors’ associations, have requested the government to call off this year’s revelries, amid the spike on coronavirus cases. Epidemiologists have warned of a surge in Covid-19 numbers, following the Durga Puja festival, which is usually marked by mass gathering at pandals.

The CM, however, reasoned that adequate safety measures were being taken, and asked all puja organisers to ensure that open spaces were available for the visitors to maintain appropriate physical distance.

“Ramzaan, Eid, Ganapati Puja were held within the four walls of our homes. However, it is not possible to hold Durga Puja in a small space, as Ma Durga has a large family. Also, pujas are mostly organised by clubs, associations and housing societies,” she stated.

Banerjee, on the occasion, sought blessings of the goddess, and prayed for forgiveness of those who may have committed any mistake.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
Oct 15, 2020 21:58 IST
‘Talks a work in progress’: S Jaishankar on India-China border row
Oct 15, 2020 21:19 IST
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: Chahal brings respite for RCB, removes Mayank
Oct 15, 2020 22:10 IST
Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, other J&K political parties team up for Article 370
Oct 15, 2020 21:29 IST

latest news

Centre to borrow Rs 1.10 lakh crore on behalf of states to meet GST shortfall
Oct 15, 2020 22:08 IST
Article 370 will not be restored till doomsday: J&K BJP
Oct 15, 2020 22:04 IST
Himachal logs five deaths, 295 new Covid cases
Oct 15, 2020 22:02 IST
Shooting during Covid is tough. I’m being vigilant: Karishma Tanna
Oct 15, 2020 22:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.